Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOPE shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

