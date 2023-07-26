Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 593,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 2.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $64,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 715,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,098,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 106,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.92. 2,167,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,084. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.28. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HZNP. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.