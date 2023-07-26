Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $164,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

See Also

