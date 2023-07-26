Hourglass Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $172.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,903,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,748. The stock has a market cap of $448.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.20.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

