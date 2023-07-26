HSBC Downgrades Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) to Hold

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

OTCMKTS:THQQF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 10,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

