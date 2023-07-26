HSBC Downgrades Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) to Hold

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of XJNGF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

