HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 726.69 ($9.32).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.33) to GBX 630 ($8.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

LON HSBA opened at GBX 642.80 ($8.24) on Wednesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.38). The stock has a market cap of £127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 747.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 612.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 596.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,953.49%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 31,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.69) per share, for a total transaction of £191,772 ($245,893.06). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

