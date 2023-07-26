HSBC Upgrades Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to “Hold”

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MOS. Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.46. 4,012,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Mosaic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

