Hub Group (HUBG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2023

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Hub Group has set its FY23 guidance at $6.00-$7.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.90. 161,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $67.77 and a 52-week high of $104.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 62.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 143,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.