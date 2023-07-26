Hub Group (HUBG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Hub Group has set its FY23 guidance at $6.00-$7.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.90. 161,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $67.77 and a 52-week high of $104.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 62.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 143,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.