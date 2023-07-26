Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell updated its FY23 guidance to $14.75-15.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.75-$15.25 EPS.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.17. 400,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,119. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.24. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $203.93 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hubbell by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.