Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.75-15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.34-5.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.38 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.75-$15.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.17.

HUBB stock traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.13. The company had a trading volume of 751,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,761. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $203.93 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.24.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after buying an additional 57,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hubbell by 97.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $435,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

