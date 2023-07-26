Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Haywood Securities reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 142.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $6.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1,066.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,082,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,160 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,765,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

