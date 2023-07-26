Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 28.22%. On average, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 332,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $403.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

