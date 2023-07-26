Humana (HUM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $453.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $471.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. Humana has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Humana

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.11.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,776,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $690,516,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

