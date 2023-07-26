Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBANL stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

