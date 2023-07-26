Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBANP stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

