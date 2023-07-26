Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $999.30 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%.

NYSE HY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.06. 56,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,022. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $807.55 million, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

