Ian Cheshire Acquires 14,840 Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Ian Cheshire bought 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 669 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,279.60 ($127,297.86).
Land Securities Group Stock Performance
LON:LAND traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 661.80 ($8.49). The company had a trading volume of 986,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,725. Land Securities Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 459.30 ($5.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.40 ($9.53). The firm has a market cap of £4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -776.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 604.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 641.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently -4,642.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
