ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.63-12.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.70.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $253.10. 996,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,701. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.87. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $253.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

