Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Up 28.6%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 118,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 78,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Iconic Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.