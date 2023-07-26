Imperial Oil (IMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.67 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.21. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.04 billion.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 916,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$53.43 and a 12 month high of C$79.83.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.31.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Stories

