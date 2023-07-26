Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.12)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $63-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.11 million.

Impinj Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PI traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $78.61. 727,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.31 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a sell rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $363,869.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,611.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $363,869.67. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,611.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $140,592.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,126 shares of company stock worth $2,480,258 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

