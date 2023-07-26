Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NARI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.91 and a beta of 1.06. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $86.94.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $862,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,478 shares in the company, valued at $27,389,695.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $2,898,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,537,289.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $862,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,389,695.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,733 shares of company stock valued at $11,310,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 132.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,073,000 after buying an additional 1,060,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 78.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,581,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

