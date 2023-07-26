Inari Medical (NARI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Inari Medical to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Inari Medical has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Inari Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NARI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,461. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.91 and a beta of 1.06. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $86.94.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $365,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,644,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $365,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,644,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,368 shares in the company, valued at $37,728,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 172,733 shares of company stock valued at $11,310,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NARI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

