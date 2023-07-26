Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDB traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 277,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $72,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,461.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,461.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,722.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

