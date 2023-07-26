Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBTX. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Independent Bank Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 412,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Independent Bank Group’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,808.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Brooks acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,436,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

