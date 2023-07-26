Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,422.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs purchased 2,400 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,422.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,579,000 after buying an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,166,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

