Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.98, but opened at $41.13. Independent Bank Group shares last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 69,522 shares traded.

The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

IBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $96,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks bought 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,808.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

