Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 752.14 ($9.64).

INF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Informa in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 820 ($10.51) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.72) to GBX 690 ($8.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 805 ($10.32) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 720 ($9.23) to GBX 850 ($10.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

LON INF opened at GBX 741.40 ($9.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,077.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 718.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 692.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 500.20 ($6.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 753.20 ($9.66).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

