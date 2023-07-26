Ingersoll Rand (IR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY23 guidance at $2.64-2.74 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.64-$2.74 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.4 %

IR stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.19. The company had a trading volume of 541,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $67.18.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

