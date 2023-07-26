Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 493,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Ingredion accounts for 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $50,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,084.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,691 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,106. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $113.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average is $103.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on INGR. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.