Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. On average, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IIPR stock remained flat at $77.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,505. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $361,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

