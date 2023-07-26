Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,497.99% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. On average, analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INVZ stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $6.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

INVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

