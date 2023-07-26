Insider Buying: Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Director Acquires 5,161,290 Shares of Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,043,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,084,637.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

ABOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 630.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64,343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

