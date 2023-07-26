Insider Buying: Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Director Acquires 5,161,290 Shares of Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,043,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,084,637.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $11.31.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 630.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64,343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
