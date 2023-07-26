Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases 11,182 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $43,945.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,203,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,381,456.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,318 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.66.

On Monday, July 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 233 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $925.01.

On Thursday, July 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,225.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,730.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 140 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $558.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

