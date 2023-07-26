Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases 11,182 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $43,945.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,203,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,381,456.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,318 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.66.
- On Monday, July 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 233 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $925.01.
- On Thursday, July 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,225.00.
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,730.00.
- On Monday, June 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.
- On Thursday, June 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 140 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $558.60.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00.
Brightcove Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.
