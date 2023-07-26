Insider Buying: Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Buys 2,020 Shares of Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Lee Kelly purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $11,029.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,945.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Culp Stock Performance

NYSE:CULP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,845. Culp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Culp

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Culp during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.