Insider Buying: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,735,988 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

