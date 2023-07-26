Insider Buying: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Major Shareholder Acquires 17,825,312 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) purchased 17,825,312 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of Symbotic stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,484. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.94 and a beta of 1.43. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $53.83.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

