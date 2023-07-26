Insider Buying: Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Major Shareholder Buys 1,735,988 Shares of Stock

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Transphorm Price Performance

Shares of TGAN stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Transphorm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Transphorm had a negative return on equity of 92.59% and a negative net margin of 185.32%. Analysts anticipate that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transphorm

Separately, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Transphorm in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGAN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transphorm by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in Transphorm by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 253,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transphorm by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 43,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Transphorm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.