Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Sells 1,206 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $38,604.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Giuseppe Ciaramella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $4,979,687.44.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 974,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,227. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $73.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,832,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

