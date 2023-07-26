Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Sells 155,324 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $4,979,687.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Giuseppe Ciaramella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $38,604.06.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. 974,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $73.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.03. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.