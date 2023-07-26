Insider Selling: ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Insider Sells 173,705 Shares of Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.57.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

CHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

