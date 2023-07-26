Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 52,777 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,493,422.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,068,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,124,152. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $32.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DraftKings by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DraftKings from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

