Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 52,777 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Free Report) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,493,422.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 12th, R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,068,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,124,152. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $32.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DraftKings by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DraftKings from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

