Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells 1,760 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.44 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average of $106.90.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4,789.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Etsy by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 21,128 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 160.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.