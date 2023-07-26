Insider Selling: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells 8,232 Shares of Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 8,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $24,449.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,509,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,303,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $65,664.00.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PVL stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.27. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

