Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells 1,075 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phreesia Stock Performance

PHR opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,131 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,227,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,217,000 after purchasing an additional 130,622 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,624,000 after buying an additional 139,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,637,000 after buying an additional 50,827 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

