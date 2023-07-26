Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,524.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QuinStreet Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 247,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,357. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.66 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QNST. Craig Hallum cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in QuinStreet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after buying an additional 840,745 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 409,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in QuinStreet by 566.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,020,000 after acquiring an additional 321,798 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

