Insider Selling: Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells 14,946 Shares of Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,218.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,389,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,267,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redwire alerts:

On Friday, July 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 20,008 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $70,628.24.

On Monday, June 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 40,499 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $101,247.50.

On Thursday, June 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 32,248 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $81,909.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,798 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $62,490.96.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 23,555 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $59,358.60.

On Friday, May 19th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 39,353 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $103,104.86.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $160,046.92.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $136,340.96.

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $693,011.70.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $108,378.74.

Redwire Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE RDW opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.64. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwire by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 91.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Redwire during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 719.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.