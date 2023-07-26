Insider Selling: Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CEO Sells 15,100 Shares of Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $82,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Andrew Carnie sold 11,858 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $63,558.88.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $109,082.82.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHCO stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. The firm had revenue of $255.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HSBC cut their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

