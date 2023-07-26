Insider Selling: S&U plc (LON:SUS) Insider Sells 40,800 Shares of Stock

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($31.93), for a total transaction of £1,015,920 ($1,302,628.54).

S&U Stock Performance

Shares of SUS stock traded up GBX 90 ($1.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,400 ($30.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,366.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,305.07. The stock has a market cap of £291.60 million, a PE ratio of 845.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 61.50, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. S&U plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,900 ($24.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,570 ($32.95).

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

